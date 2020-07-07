All apartments in San Antonio
227 RUDOLPH

227 Rudolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 Rudolph Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Adorably remodeled 2x2 on a tucked-away street near the heart of San Antonio... Easy access to I35, Fort Sam Houston, The Pearl and much more! Stainless appliances, Open Floor Plan, granite counters, gas cooking and ZERO carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 RUDOLPH have any available units?
227 RUDOLPH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 RUDOLPH have?
Some of 227 RUDOLPH's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 RUDOLPH currently offering any rent specials?
227 RUDOLPH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 RUDOLPH pet-friendly?
No, 227 RUDOLPH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 227 RUDOLPH offer parking?
No, 227 RUDOLPH does not offer parking.
Does 227 RUDOLPH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 RUDOLPH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 RUDOLPH have a pool?
No, 227 RUDOLPH does not have a pool.
Does 227 RUDOLPH have accessible units?
No, 227 RUDOLPH does not have accessible units.
Does 227 RUDOLPH have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 RUDOLPH does not have units with dishwashers.

