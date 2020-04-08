226 McLaughlin Ave

226 Mc Laughlin Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211 Quintana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Welcome. Restored Duplex in established neighborhood - Open floor plan and front porch - Shared back yard. Stove and Refrigerator included in rent. Washer & Dryer available for additional $10 per month each.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
