226 McLaughlin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Section 8 Welcome. Restored Duplex in established neighborhood - Open floor plan and front porch - Shared back yard. Stove and Refrigerator included in rent. Washer & Dryer available for additional $10 per month each.