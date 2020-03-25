Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 226 HARWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
226 HARWOOD DR
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
226 HARWOOD DR
226 Harwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
226 Harwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well kept midcentury home, ready for move in! Quick access to highways, schools and restaurants. Application instructions in attached docs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have any available units?
226 HARWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 226 HARWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
226 HARWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 HARWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 HARWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 HARWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio