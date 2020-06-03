Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22430 Banister
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22430 Banister
22430 Banister
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
22430 Banister, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath
North Central
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22430 Banister have any available units?
22430 Banister doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22430 Banister have?
Some of 22430 Banister's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22430 Banister currently offering any rent specials?
22430 Banister isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22430 Banister pet-friendly?
Yes, 22430 Banister is pet friendly.
Does 22430 Banister offer parking?
No, 22430 Banister does not offer parking.
Does 22430 Banister have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22430 Banister does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22430 Banister have a pool?
No, 22430 Banister does not have a pool.
Does 22430 Banister have accessible units?
No, 22430 Banister does not have accessible units.
Does 22430 Banister have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22430 Banister has units with dishwashers.
