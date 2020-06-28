224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautifully renovated units in a trendy location just north of the Pearl and walking/biking distance to downtown, Trinity University and Incarnate Word University. All units offer fiber optic access for your high speed internet and digital TV. New A/C and heating units. Fully renovated bathrooms and kitchen. New kitchen appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and new vinyl floors in the kitchen. Fresh interior paint throughout. Off street parking.

Very trendy location with lots to do near by. Four units in historic 2 story 4-plex built in 1948. Fully renovated with new electrical, high speed internet, and digital TV wiring, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Restored wood floors and fresh interior paint. It has a common front patio deck and parking on rear. Great location near downtown and The Pearl complex and just blocks from Trinity University and Incarnate Word University.