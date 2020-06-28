All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2

224 East Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 East Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated units in a trendy location just north of the Pearl and walking/biking distance to downtown, Trinity University and Incarnate Word University. All units offer fiber optic access for your high speed internet and digital TV. New A/C and heating units. Fully renovated bathrooms and kitchen. New kitchen appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and new vinyl floors in the kitchen. Fresh interior paint throughout. Off street parking.
Very trendy location with lots to do near by. Four units in historic 2 story 4-plex built in 1948. Fully renovated with new electrical, high speed internet, and digital TV wiring, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Restored wood floors and fresh interior paint. It has a common front patio deck and parking on rear. Great location near downtown and The Pearl complex and just blocks from Trinity University and Incarnate Word University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have any available units?
224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 East Mulberry Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
