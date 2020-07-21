All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 223 El Monte Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
223 El Monte Blvd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

223 El Monte Blvd

223 El Monte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

223 El Monte Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
OLMOS PARK TERRACE STONE COTTAGE - Beautiful Historic Stone Cottage in Highly-Desirable Olmos Park Terrace * Head-to-Toe Renovation Completed, Upgrades Include: Recessed Lighting, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counters, Fans/Light Fixtures, Paint, & Much More * Spacious Kitchen, Separate Dining Room & Breakfast Area * Fireplace is Focal Point of Nicely-Sized Living Room * Great Location Near Parks, Alamo Heights/Quarry, & Hwy-281 * Washer/Dryer Optional, May be Included * Huge Fenced Backyard * Pets Accepted Case-by-Case * SAISD

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 El Monte Blvd have any available units?
223 El Monte Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 El Monte Blvd have?
Some of 223 El Monte Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 El Monte Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
223 El Monte Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 El Monte Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 El Monte Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 223 El Monte Blvd offer parking?
No, 223 El Monte Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 223 El Monte Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 El Monte Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 El Monte Blvd have a pool?
No, 223 El Monte Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 223 El Monte Blvd have accessible units?
No, 223 El Monte Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 223 El Monte Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 El Monte Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio