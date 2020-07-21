223 El Monte Blvd

Amenities

OLMOS PARK TERRACE STONE COTTAGE - Beautiful Historic Stone Cottage in Highly-Desirable Olmos Park Terrace * Head-to-Toe Renovation Completed, Upgrades Include: Recessed Lighting, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counters, Fans/Light Fixtures, Paint, & Much More * Spacious Kitchen, Separate Dining Room & Breakfast Area * Fireplace is Focal Point of Nicely-Sized Living Room * Great Location Near Parks, Alamo Heights/Quarry, & Hwy-281 * Washer/Dryer Optional, May be Included * Huge Fenced Backyard * Pets Accepted Case-by-Case * SAISD



No Cats Allowed



