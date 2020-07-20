All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
2227 Fishing Trail
2227 Fishing Trail

2227 Fishing Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Fishing Trail, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Fishing Trail have any available units?
2227 Fishing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Fishing Trail have?
Some of 2227 Fishing Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Fishing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Fishing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Fishing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Fishing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2227 Fishing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Fishing Trail offers parking.
Does 2227 Fishing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Fishing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Fishing Trail have a pool?
No, 2227 Fishing Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Fishing Trail have accessible units?
No, 2227 Fishing Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Fishing Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Fishing Trail has units with dishwashers.
