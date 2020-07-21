All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2223 Fishing Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2223 Fishing Trl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

2223 Fishing Trl

2223 Fishing Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2223 Fishing Trail, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Fishing Trl have any available units?
2223 Fishing Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Fishing Trl have?
Some of 2223 Fishing Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Fishing Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Fishing Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Fishing Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Fishing Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2223 Fishing Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Fishing Trl offers parking.
Does 2223 Fishing Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Fishing Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Fishing Trl have a pool?
No, 2223 Fishing Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Fishing Trl have accessible units?
No, 2223 Fishing Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Fishing Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Fishing Trl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio