22223 Tower Ter
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

22223 Tower Ter

22223 Tower Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22223 Tower Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Well maintained, clean, comfortable single family - Property Id: 257926

Well maintained, clean, comfortable single family story home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance of upscale shopping, restaurants, theaters and great schools! Nicely landscaped, upgraded carpet/pad, 2 car garage, large fenced backyard with GREAT views! Large Master BR & Bath w double vanity, large garden tub, separate shower large walk-in closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257926
Property Id 257926

(RLNE5691088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22223 Tower Ter have any available units?
22223 Tower Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22223 Tower Ter have?
Some of 22223 Tower Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22223 Tower Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22223 Tower Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22223 Tower Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 22223 Tower Ter is pet friendly.
Does 22223 Tower Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22223 Tower Ter offers parking.
Does 22223 Tower Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22223 Tower Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22223 Tower Ter have a pool?
No, 22223 Tower Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22223 Tower Ter have accessible units?
No, 22223 Tower Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22223 Tower Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22223 Tower Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

