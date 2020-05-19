22210 PELICAN EDGE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious kitchen w/ plenty of counter space & cabinets. Open Living room & dining room areas. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, white cabinets, & stainless steel appliances! Luxurious & spacious master retreat! Gorgeous hand-scraped wood laminate throughout, new water heater & roof ('16), H20 softener, whole house water filtration, neutral paint, 3 living areas, dining rm, & so much more! All BR's upstairs! Park-like backyard retreat! NEISD schools! If interested, please contact Derrick Williams (210)835-6505.