/
San Antonio, TX
/
22210 PELICAN EDGE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

22210 PELICAN EDGE

22210 Pelican Edge · No Longer Available
Location

22210 Pelican Edge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious kitchen w/ plenty of counter space & cabinets. Open Living room & dining room areas. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, white cabinets, & stainless steel appliances! Luxurious & spacious master retreat! Gorgeous hand-scraped wood laminate throughout, new water heater & roof ('16), H20 softener, whole house water filtration, neutral paint, 3 living areas, dining rm, & so much more! All BR's upstairs! Park-like backyard retreat! NEISD schools! If interested, please contact Derrick Williams (210)835-6505.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have any available units?
22210 PELICAN EDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 22210 PELICAN EDGE currently offering any rent specials?
22210 PELICAN EDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22210 PELICAN EDGE pet-friendly?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE offer parking?
Yes, 22210 PELICAN EDGE offers parking.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have a pool?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE does not have a pool.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have accessible units?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22210 PELICAN EDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22210 PELICAN EDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

