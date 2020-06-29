All apartments in San Antonio
222 ENCHANTED MIST
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

222 ENCHANTED MIST

222 Enchanted Mist · No Longer Available
Location

222 Enchanted Mist, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Guarded community with recreation area. Open floor plan with 10" ceilings, 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. 2.5 baths. 4th bedroom can be used as a study. Covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have any available units?
222 ENCHANTED MIST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have?
Some of 222 ENCHANTED MIST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 ENCHANTED MIST currently offering any rent specials?
222 ENCHANTED MIST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 ENCHANTED MIST pet-friendly?
No, 222 ENCHANTED MIST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST offer parking?
Yes, 222 ENCHANTED MIST offers parking.
Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 ENCHANTED MIST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have a pool?
No, 222 ENCHANTED MIST does not have a pool.
Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have accessible units?
No, 222 ENCHANTED MIST does not have accessible units.
Does 222 ENCHANTED MIST have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 ENCHANTED MIST does not have units with dishwashers.

