San Antonio, TX
2215 Fishing Trail
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

2215 Fishing Trail

2215 Fishing Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Fishing Trail, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Fishing Trail have any available units?
2215 Fishing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2215 Fishing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Fishing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Fishing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Fishing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Fishing Trail offers parking.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Fishing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail have a pool?
No, 2215 Fishing Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail have accessible units?
No, 2215 Fishing Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Fishing Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Fishing Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Fishing Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
