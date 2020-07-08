Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2214 Leal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2214 Leal St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:51 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2214 Leal St
2214 Leal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2214 Leal Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES FROM I-10 & HWY 35, LARGE FENCED IN YAARD, ELEMENTRY SCHOOL RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET. SOME PET RESTRICTIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2214 Leal St have any available units?
2214 Leal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2214 Leal St currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Leal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Leal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Leal St is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Leal St offer parking?
No, 2214 Leal St does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Leal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Leal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Leal St have a pool?
No, 2214 Leal St does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Leal St have accessible units?
No, 2214 Leal St does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Leal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Leal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Leal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Leal St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio