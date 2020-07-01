All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22126 Ruby Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22126 Ruby Run
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

22126 Ruby Run

22126 Ruby Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22126 Ruby Run, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. Located near 281 and TPC Parkway w/Restaurants & Shopping Minutes Away. Convenient to Highways 281 & 1604. Interior Features Chefs Kitchen w/Gas Cooking, Granite Counters & Sep. Dining Rm. Spacious Open Flr Plan w/Master Bdrm Down. Master has Full Bath w/Sep. Tub/Shwr, Walk-In Clst & Dbl Vanity. Game Room Up w/Spacious Secondary Bdrms. Ceramic tile & wood floors. Ext. Features Oversize Deck recently Painted. Grass to be installed!! A/C filters delivered monthly!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22126 Ruby Run have any available units?
22126 Ruby Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22126 Ruby Run have?
Some of 22126 Ruby Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22126 Ruby Run currently offering any rent specials?
22126 Ruby Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22126 Ruby Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 22126 Ruby Run is pet friendly.
Does 22126 Ruby Run offer parking?
No, 22126 Ruby Run does not offer parking.
Does 22126 Ruby Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22126 Ruby Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22126 Ruby Run have a pool?
No, 22126 Ruby Run does not have a pool.
Does 22126 Ruby Run have accessible units?
No, 22126 Ruby Run does not have accessible units.
Does 22126 Ruby Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 22126 Ruby Run does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio