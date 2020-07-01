22126 Ruby Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. Located near 281 and TPC Parkway w/Restaurants & Shopping Minutes Away. Convenient to Highways 281 & 1604. Interior Features Chefs Kitchen w/Gas Cooking, Granite Counters & Sep. Dining Rm. Spacious Open Flr Plan w/Master Bdrm Down. Master has Full Bath w/Sep. Tub/Shwr, Walk-In Clst & Dbl Vanity. Game Room Up w/Spacious Secondary Bdrms. Ceramic tile & wood floors. Ext. Features Oversize Deck recently Painted. Grass to be installed!! A/C filters delivered monthly!!!