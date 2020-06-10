All apartments in San Antonio
22111 IMPALA PEAK

22111 Impala Peak · No Longer Available
Location

22111 Impala Peak, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Great Location in NEISD schools. Close to grocery stores, fitness, daycare etc. Medallion home w/ Energy Star features incl radiant barrier roofing. Lg island kitch w/ solid surface counters, 42" maple cabinets, plumbed for gas cooking, crown molding, spa tub, and shaded extended patio. Very attractive floorplan w/ brick fireplace for cozy evenings. Beautiful landscape w/ flagstone accent. Newer Interior HVAC and coils, hot water tank, softener, wood flooring, sprinkler system and H20 softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have any available units?
22111 IMPALA PEAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have?
Some of 22111 IMPALA PEAK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22111 IMPALA PEAK currently offering any rent specials?
22111 IMPALA PEAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22111 IMPALA PEAK pet-friendly?
No, 22111 IMPALA PEAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK offer parking?
Yes, 22111 IMPALA PEAK offers parking.
Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22111 IMPALA PEAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have a pool?
No, 22111 IMPALA PEAK does not have a pool.
Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have accessible units?
No, 22111 IMPALA PEAK does not have accessible units.
Does 22111 IMPALA PEAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 22111 IMPALA PEAK does not have units with dishwashers.

