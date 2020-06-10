22111 IMPALA PEAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Great Location in NEISD schools. Close to grocery stores, fitness, daycare etc. Medallion home w/ Energy Star features incl radiant barrier roofing. Lg island kitch w/ solid surface counters, 42" maple cabinets, plumbed for gas cooking, crown molding, spa tub, and shaded extended patio. Very attractive floorplan w/ brick fireplace for cozy evenings. Beautiful landscape w/ flagstone accent. Newer Interior HVAC and coils, hot water tank, softener, wood flooring, sprinkler system and H20 softener.