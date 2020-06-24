All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

22102 Ruby Run

22102 Ruby Run · No Longer Available
Location

22102 Ruby Run, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3/2 with Study! This home is loaded with upgrades and an open floor plan! Located minutes from Hwy 281 and area shopping and dining, this house won't last long! Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22102 Ruby Run have any available units?
22102 Ruby Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22102 Ruby Run have?
Some of 22102 Ruby Run's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22102 Ruby Run currently offering any rent specials?
22102 Ruby Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22102 Ruby Run pet-friendly?
No, 22102 Ruby Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22102 Ruby Run offer parking?
No, 22102 Ruby Run does not offer parking.
Does 22102 Ruby Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22102 Ruby Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22102 Ruby Run have a pool?
No, 22102 Ruby Run does not have a pool.
Does 22102 Ruby Run have accessible units?
No, 22102 Ruby Run does not have accessible units.
Does 22102 Ruby Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22102 Ruby Run has units with dishwashers.
