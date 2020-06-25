All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 PM

221 W Magnolia Ave

221 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Quiet, well maintained garage apartment behind the Magnolia Terrace Apartments in Historic Monte Vista. This hidden gem is an excellent value in a highly sought location near downtown, the Pearl and area colleges/universities. With approximately 600 square feet, the apartment home features pine hardwood floors and is equipped with window A/C, gas furnace and a full kitchen with gas stove, frost free refrigerator and ample cabinet and counter space. Gas, water and garbage collection included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 W Magnolia Ave have any available units?
221 W Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 W Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 221 W Magnolia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 W Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 W Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 221 W Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 221 W Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 221 W Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 221 W Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 W Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 221 W Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 221 W Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 W Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 W Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
