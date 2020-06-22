Rent Calculator
221 Harriet Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM
1 of 4
Location
221 Harriett Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Shearer Hills - ONE STORY. LARGE BACK YARD.GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TRINITY UNIVERSITY, PARKS & QUARRY MARKET PLACE. HARDWOOD & TITLE FLOORING, OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4508086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Harriet Dr have any available units?
221 Harriet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 221 Harriet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Harriet Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Harriet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Harriet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 221 Harriet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 221 Harriet Dr does offer parking.
Does 221 Harriet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Harriet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Harriet Dr have a pool?
No, 221 Harriet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 Harriet Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Harriet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Harriet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Harriet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Harriet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Harriet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
