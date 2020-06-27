2207 Tworivers Dr

Like new rental in super convenient location. Three living areas and all bedrooms up. Recent granite, tile flooring downstairs, carpet and paint are fresh. Bedrooms are game room sizes! Great schools and easy access to Hwy 281 Loop 1604.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
