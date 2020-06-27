All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

2207 Tworivers Dr

2207 Tworivers Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Tworivers Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Like new rental in super convenient location. Three living areas and all bedrooms up. Recent granite, tile flooring downstairs, carpet and paint are fresh. Bedrooms are game room sizes! Great schools and easy access to Hwy 281 Loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Tworivers Dr have any available units?
2207 Tworivers Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Tworivers Dr have?
Some of 2207 Tworivers Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Tworivers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Tworivers Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Tworivers Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Tworivers Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2207 Tworivers Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Tworivers Dr offers parking.
Does 2207 Tworivers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Tworivers Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Tworivers Dr have a pool?
No, 2207 Tworivers Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Tworivers Dr have accessible units?
No, 2207 Tworivers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Tworivers Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Tworivers Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
