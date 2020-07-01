Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2207 Lake Louise Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 Lake Louise Dr
2207 Lake Louise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2207 Lake Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
: $1,350 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house in the heart of in Culebra Park within walking distance of schools. Close to Ingram mall, medical center
And on bus route
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have any available units?
2207 Lake Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have?
Some of 2207 Lake Louise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2207 Lake Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lake Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lake Louise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lake Louise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Lake Louise Dr offers parking.
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Lake Louise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 2207 Lake Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lake Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lake Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Lake Louise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
