All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2206 Lee Hall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2206 Lee Hall
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:47 PM

2206 Lee Hall

2206 Lee Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2206 Lee Hall Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 995; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1090.00; IMRID18380

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Lee Hall have any available units?
2206 Lee Hall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2206 Lee Hall currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Lee Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Lee Hall pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Lee Hall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2206 Lee Hall offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Lee Hall offers parking.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have a pool?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have accessible units?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio