Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:09 AM

22035 ADVANTAGE RUN

22035 Advantage Run · No Longer Available
Location

22035 Advantage Run, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful North Side 5 Bedroom Home w/ a Pool!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included and * Pool Maintenance is Paid by the Owner * Island Kitchen Overlooks Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen & Secondary Bedroom Downstairs or Use it as an Office. Large Master Bedroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closet, Beautiful Master Bath Shower & Double Vanity. Upgrades are Wood Laminate Flooring, Water Softener, Solar Screens & Plantation Shutters. Outside has Fire Pit w/ Seating, Extended Deck & Pergola over Patio. Easy Access to Hwy 281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have any available units?
22035 ADVANTAGE RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have?
Some of 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN currently offering any rent specials?
22035 ADVANTAGE RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN pet-friendly?
No, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN offer parking?
Yes, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN offers parking.
Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have a pool?
Yes, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN has a pool.
Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have accessible units?
No, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 22035 ADVANTAGE RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
