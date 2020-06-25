All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

220 VISTA RD

220 Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

220 Vista Road, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REHABBED! BEAUTIFUL COZY HOUSE ON HUGE LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! GREAT VALUE! RE-FINISHED WOOD FLOORS! CEILING FANS! RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES! NEW PAINT IN AND OUT! NEW DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS! CEILING FANS! HUGE YARD WITH MATURE TREES! CENTRAL AC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 VISTA RD have any available units?
220 VISTA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 VISTA RD have?
Some of 220 VISTA RD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 VISTA RD currently offering any rent specials?
220 VISTA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 VISTA RD pet-friendly?
No, 220 VISTA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 220 VISTA RD offer parking?
No, 220 VISTA RD does not offer parking.
Does 220 VISTA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 VISTA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 VISTA RD have a pool?
No, 220 VISTA RD does not have a pool.
Does 220 VISTA RD have accessible units?
No, 220 VISTA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 220 VISTA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 VISTA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
