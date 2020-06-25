JUST REHABBED! BEAUTIFUL COZY HOUSE ON HUGE LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! GREAT VALUE! RE-FINISHED WOOD FLOORS! CEILING FANS! RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES! NEW PAINT IN AND OUT! NEW DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS! CEILING FANS! HUGE YARD WITH MATURE TREES! CENTRAL AC!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 VISTA RD have any available units?
220 VISTA RD doesn't have any available units at this time.