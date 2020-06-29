Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 220 RIGSBY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
220 RIGSBY AVE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:21 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 RIGSBY AVE
220 Rigsby Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
220 Rigsby Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Be the first one in this fresh remodel just south of downtown San Antonio. Fresh floors, paint, appliances. Great 3/2 ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have any available units?
220 RIGSBY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 220 RIGSBY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
220 RIGSBY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 RIGSBY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE offer parking?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have a pool?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have accessible units?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 RIGSBY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 RIGSBY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio