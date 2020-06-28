Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
220-Longview
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220-Longview
220 Longview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
220 Longview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Eastwood Village
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Eastwood Village - Nice 3 bedroom with central AC, large yard with mature trees, close to shopping and Hwys. for more information visit www.hancerealty.com
(RLNE5101753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220-Longview have any available units?
220-Longview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 220-Longview currently offering any rent specials?
220-Longview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220-Longview pet-friendly?
Yes, 220-Longview is pet friendly.
Does 220-Longview offer parking?
No, 220-Longview does not offer parking.
Does 220-Longview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220-Longview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220-Longview have a pool?
No, 220-Longview does not have a pool.
Does 220-Longview have accessible units?
No, 220-Longview does not have accessible units.
Does 220-Longview have units with dishwashers?
No, 220-Longview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220-Longview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220-Longview has units with air conditioning.
