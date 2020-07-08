Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22 Badgers Hills
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22 Badgers Hills
22 Badgers Hills
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
22 Badgers Hills, San Antonio, TX 78238
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in a convenient location just off 410. Near Lackland, Medical Center, etc. No credit score requirement if you have good rental history.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Badgers Hills have any available units?
22 Badgers Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 22 Badgers Hills currently offering any rent specials?
22 Badgers Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Badgers Hills pet-friendly?
No, 22 Badgers Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 22 Badgers Hills offer parking?
Yes, 22 Badgers Hills offers parking.
Does 22 Badgers Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Badgers Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Badgers Hills have a pool?
No, 22 Badgers Hills does not have a pool.
Does 22 Badgers Hills have accessible units?
No, 22 Badgers Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Badgers Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Badgers Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Badgers Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Badgers Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
