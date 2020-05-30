All apartments in San Antonio
21827 RUBY RUN
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:00 AM

21827 RUBY RUN

21827 Ruby Run · No Longer Available
Location

21827 Ruby Run, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom 3/1/2 home with study downstairs could be used as 6th bedroom. Large kitchen open to family room, great views , covered patio, garage door openers, gas cooking and fireplace. Convenient to shopping and easy acess to 281 and 1604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21827 RUBY RUN have any available units?
21827 RUBY RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21827 RUBY RUN currently offering any rent specials?
21827 RUBY RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21827 RUBY RUN pet-friendly?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN offer parking?
Yes, 21827 RUBY RUN offers parking.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have a pool?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN does not have a pool.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have accessible units?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21827 RUBY RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
