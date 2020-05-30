5 bedroom 3/1/2 home with study downstairs could be used as 6th bedroom. Large kitchen open to family room, great views , covered patio, garage door openers, gas cooking and fireplace. Convenient to shopping and easy acess to 281 and 1604
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21827 RUBY RUN have any available units?
21827 RUBY RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.