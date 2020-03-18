21822 Barton Woods

Amenities
~Warm & inviting 5 BR/4.5 bath Highland home in a gated community~Spacious living room w/stone fireplace~Eat-in island kitchen w/silestone countertops, breakfast bar~Formal dining room~Study w/French doors off of the entry~Wood & tile floors, newer carpet~Master BR & guest suite w/full baths down, 3 BR, 2 baths, gameroom & media room up!~Master bath w/separate garden tub & shower, double vanity~Covered patio w/landscaped backyard, playscape~NEISD schools including Johnson HS~Community pool~1 small dog ok~