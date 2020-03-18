All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

21822 Barton Woods

21822 Barton Woods · No Longer Available
Location

21822 Barton Woods, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
~Warm & inviting 5 BR/4.5 bath Highland home in a gated community~Spacious living room w/stone fireplace~Eat-in island kitchen w/silestone countertops, breakfast bar~Formal dining room~Study w/French doors off of the entry~Wood & tile floors, newer carpet~Master BR & guest suite w/full baths down, 3 BR, 2 baths, gameroom & media room up!~Master bath w/separate garden tub & shower, double vanity~Covered patio w/landscaped backyard, playscape~NEISD schools including Johnson HS~Community pool~1 small dog ok~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21822 Barton Woods have any available units?
21822 Barton Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21822 Barton Woods have?
Some of 21822 Barton Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21822 Barton Woods currently offering any rent specials?
21822 Barton Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21822 Barton Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 21822 Barton Woods is pet friendly.
Does 21822 Barton Woods offer parking?
Yes, 21822 Barton Woods offers parking.
Does 21822 Barton Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21822 Barton Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21822 Barton Woods have a pool?
Yes, 21822 Barton Woods has a pool.
Does 21822 Barton Woods have accessible units?
No, 21822 Barton Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 21822 Barton Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21822 Barton Woods has units with dishwashers.
