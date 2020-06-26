21814 Andrews Gdn, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRIGHT OPEN PLAN GREAT ISLAND IN KITCHEN NICE AND PRIVATE LOT back to 250 acres of walking and cycling park. nice views ask for the price for rent less than 12 months,nice views very privat, no no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have any available units?
21814 Andrews Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.