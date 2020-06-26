All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 21814 Andrews Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21814 Andrews Gardens
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

21814 Andrews Gardens

21814 Andrews Gdn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21814 Andrews Gdn, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRIGHT OPEN PLAN GREAT ISLAND IN KITCHEN NICE AND PRIVATE LOT back to 250 acres of walking and cycling park. nice views ask for the price for rent less than 12 months,nice views very privat, no no carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have any available units?
21814 Andrews Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21814 Andrews Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
21814 Andrews Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21814 Andrews Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 21814 Andrews Gardens offers parking.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have a pool?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have accessible units?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21814 Andrews Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, 21814 Andrews Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio