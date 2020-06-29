Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21814 ANDREWS GARDEN
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21814 ANDREWS GARDEN
21814 Andrews Garden
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
21814 Andrews Garden, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cul de sac in the back
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have any available units?
21814 ANDREWS GARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
21814 ANDREWS GARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN offer parking?
Yes, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN offers parking.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have a pool?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have accessible units?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21814 ANDREWS GARDEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio