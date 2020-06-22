All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 21707 Luisa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21707 Luisa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21707 Luisa

21707 Luisa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21707 Luisa, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, AND LARGE KITCHEN. LOCATED ON QUIET STREET IN STONE OAK AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21707 Luisa have any available units?
21707 Luisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21707 Luisa currently offering any rent specials?
21707 Luisa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21707 Luisa pet-friendly?
No, 21707 Luisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21707 Luisa offer parking?
Yes, 21707 Luisa does offer parking.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21707 Luisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21707 Luisa have a pool?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have a pool.
Does 21707 Luisa have accessible units?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have accessible units.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio