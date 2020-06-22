Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21707 Luisa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
21707 Luisa
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21707 Luisa, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, AND LARGE KITCHEN. LOCATED ON QUIET STREET IN STONE OAK AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21707 Luisa have any available units?
21707 Luisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 21707 Luisa currently offering any rent specials?
21707 Luisa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21707 Luisa pet-friendly?
No, 21707 Luisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 21707 Luisa offer parking?
Yes, 21707 Luisa does offer parking.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21707 Luisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21707 Luisa have a pool?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have a pool.
Does 21707 Luisa have accessible units?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have accessible units.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21707 Luisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 21707 Luisa does not have units with air conditioning.
