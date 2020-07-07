216 E. Rosewood Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6a57a107c ---- This charming two bedroom apartment is available for immediate move in! Open Floor plan with a separate kitchen/dining area! Real wood floors throughout giving it a warm historic feel. Apartment is located upstairs, and includes stainless steel appliances! Off-street parking and on site laundry facilities included. Call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Two Bedrooms Upstairs Unit Washer/Dryer On Site Wood Floors