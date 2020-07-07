All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

216 E. Rosewood Ave

216 East Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 East Rosewood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6a57a107c ---- This charming two bedroom apartment is available for immediate move in! Open Floor plan with a separate kitchen/dining area! Real wood floors throughout giving it a warm historic feel. Apartment is located upstairs, and includes stainless steel appliances! Off-street parking and on site laundry facilities included. Call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Two Bedrooms Upstairs Unit Washer/Dryer On Site Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have any available units?
216 E. Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have?
Some of 216 E. Rosewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 E. Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
216 E. Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E. Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 216 E. Rosewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 216 E. Rosewood Ave offers parking.
Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 E. Rosewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have a pool?
No, 216 E. Rosewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 216 E. Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E. Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 E. Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

