Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21535 Rio Colorado
21535 Rio Colorado
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
21535 Rio Colorado, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Encino Rio - Enjoy your view from this property's covered patio. Home boasts downstairs mother in law suite, game room upstairs and a master bedroom bay window.
(RLNE4474089)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21535 Rio Colorado have any available units?
21535 Rio Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21535 Rio Colorado have?
Some of 21535 Rio Colorado's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21535 Rio Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
21535 Rio Colorado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21535 Rio Colorado pet-friendly?
Yes, 21535 Rio Colorado is pet friendly.
Does 21535 Rio Colorado offer parking?
No, 21535 Rio Colorado does not offer parking.
Does 21535 Rio Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21535 Rio Colorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21535 Rio Colorado have a pool?
Yes, 21535 Rio Colorado has a pool.
Does 21535 Rio Colorado have accessible units?
No, 21535 Rio Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 21535 Rio Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 21535 Rio Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.
