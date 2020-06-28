All apartments in San Antonio
215 Sunnyland Dr

215 Sunnyland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Sunnyland Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Inspiration Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with living/dining room combo, no carpeting and stackable washer/dryer connections. Large shared yard. Each tenant gets one stall in the 2 car detached garage with extra storage. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Sunnyland Dr have any available units?
215 Sunnyland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Sunnyland Dr have?
Some of 215 Sunnyland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Sunnyland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
215 Sunnyland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Sunnyland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 215 Sunnyland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Sunnyland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 215 Sunnyland Dr offers parking.
Does 215 Sunnyland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Sunnyland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Sunnyland Dr have a pool?
No, 215 Sunnyland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 215 Sunnyland Dr have accessible units?
No, 215 Sunnyland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Sunnyland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Sunnyland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
