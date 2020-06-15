215 Summertime Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216 Greater Harmony Hils
NO CARPET! * Recent Remodel * Fresh Paint * Tile and Vinyl flooring throughout * Large back yard with lots of trees. Come SEE!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
