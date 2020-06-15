All apartments in San Antonio
215 Summertime Drive

215 Summertime Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Summertime Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO CARPET! * Recent Remodel * Fresh Paint * Tile and Vinyl flooring throughout * Large back yard with lots of trees. Come SEE!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Summertime Drive have any available units?
215 Summertime Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 215 Summertime Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Summertime Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Summertime Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Summertime Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Summertime Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Summertime Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Summertime Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Summertime Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Summertime Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Summertime Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Summertime Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
