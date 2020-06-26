All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 215 Queen Anne #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
215 Queen Anne #2
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

215 Queen Anne #2

215 Queen Anne Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

215 Queen Anne Court, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
Unit# 2 features new light wood flooring, new kitchen countertops (9/10/19), refrigerator, and stackable washer/dryer unit included. Security Deposit $900, Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. Water and trash included in rent. Pets ok upon approval. Section 8 is not accepted.
1 bdrm duplex home with beautiful NEW wood flooring and kitchen counters. Central A/C, Stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove included. Carport available and 1 car garage for storage. Located near historic Mahncke Park near Trinity U, Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum, restaurants, shopping and close to downtown activities. Water, trash and lawn paid included. Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. $1,000 Sec. Deposit, Pet friendly. Sec. 8 not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Queen Anne #2 have any available units?
215 Queen Anne #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Queen Anne #2 have?
Some of 215 Queen Anne #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Queen Anne #2 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Queen Anne #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Queen Anne #2 pet-friendly?
No, 215 Queen Anne #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Queen Anne #2 offer parking?
Yes, 215 Queen Anne #2 offers parking.
Does 215 Queen Anne #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Queen Anne #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Queen Anne #2 have a pool?
No, 215 Queen Anne #2 does not have a pool.
Does 215 Queen Anne #2 have accessible units?
No, 215 Queen Anne #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Queen Anne #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Queen Anne #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio