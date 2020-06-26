215 Queen Anne #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking garage

Unit# 2 features new light wood flooring, new kitchen countertops (9/10/19), refrigerator, and stackable washer/dryer unit included. Security Deposit $900, Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. Water and trash included in rent. Pets ok upon approval. Section 8 is not accepted.

1 bdrm duplex home with beautiful NEW wood flooring and kitchen counters. Central A/C, Stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove included. Carport available and 1 car garage for storage. Located near historic Mahncke Park near Trinity U, Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum, restaurants, shopping and close to downtown activities. Water, trash and lawn paid included. Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. $1,000 Sec. Deposit, Pet friendly. Sec. 8 not accepted.