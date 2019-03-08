All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

215 Carleton Ct

215 Carleton Court · No Longer Available
Location

215 Carleton Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Carleton Ct have any available units?
215 Carleton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 215 Carleton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
215 Carleton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Carleton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 215 Carleton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Carleton Ct offer parking?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 215 Carleton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Carleton Ct have a pool?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 215 Carleton Ct have accessible units?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Carleton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Carleton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Carleton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
