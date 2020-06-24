All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

21418 Rio Comal

21418 Rio Comal · No Longer Available
Location

21418 Rio Comal, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Well-kept 3/2/2 Pulte Home in desired, gated Encino Rio*Open floor plan & high ceilings*Walk to elementary & middle schools and a short drive to Johnson High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21418 Rio Comal have any available units?
21418 Rio Comal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21418 Rio Comal have?
Some of 21418 Rio Comal's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21418 Rio Comal currently offering any rent specials?
21418 Rio Comal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21418 Rio Comal pet-friendly?
No, 21418 Rio Comal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21418 Rio Comal offer parking?
Yes, 21418 Rio Comal offers parking.
Does 21418 Rio Comal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21418 Rio Comal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21418 Rio Comal have a pool?
No, 21418 Rio Comal does not have a pool.
Does 21418 Rio Comal have accessible units?
No, 21418 Rio Comal does not have accessible units.
Does 21418 Rio Comal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21418 Rio Comal has units with dishwashers.
