214 San Roman Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
214 San Roman Dr
214 San Roman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
214 San Roman Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available and ready for move-in with approved application. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with open living kitchen floor plan. All bedrooms up. Large fenced back yard. Two Car garage. Go and show!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 San Roman Dr have any available units?
214 San Roman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 214 San Roman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
214 San Roman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 San Roman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 214 San Roman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 214 San Roman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 214 San Roman Dr offers parking.
Does 214 San Roman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 San Roman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 San Roman Dr have a pool?
No, 214 San Roman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 214 San Roman Dr have accessible units?
No, 214 San Roman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 214 San Roman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 San Roman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 San Roman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 San Roman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
