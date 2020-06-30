Rent Calculator
214 Logan Street
214 Logan Street
214 Logan Street
No Longer Available
Location
214 Logan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
214 Logan Street Available 04/21/20 Nice rental - Cute house close to downtown night life New flooring, stove & granite counters** Two bed/ Two bath** Fenced rear yard*Mature trees
(RLNE3205326)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Logan Street have any available units?
214 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 214 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 214 Logan Street offer parking?
No, 214 Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 214 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 214 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
