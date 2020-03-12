All apartments in San Antonio
214 FUNSTON PL

214 Funston Place · No Longer Available
Location

214 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located right off Broadway near the Whitte Museum and Botanical Gardens! Two bed/two bath apartment in quadplex offers vintage urban charm. Large living space with French doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 FUNSTON PL have any available units?
214 FUNSTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 214 FUNSTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
214 FUNSTON PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 FUNSTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL offer parking?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not offer parking.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL have a pool?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL have accessible units?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 FUNSTON PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 FUNSTON PL does not have units with air conditioning.
