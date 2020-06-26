2134 Indian Meadows Dr

Amenities
Beautiful , large home , tile, travertine & wood laminate - two living areas, separate dining , large kitchen& walk-in pantry , SS & black appliances - custom cabinets - refrigerator, granite counters - water softener & reverse osmosis-large master with large WIC- MBath has granite counters & Jacuzzi tub - updated guess bath & granite counters - Washer& Dryer - Large covered patio & sprinkler system . NISD schools . Close to USAA , UTSA, Medical Center, La Cantera and tons of entertainment.