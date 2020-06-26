All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2134 Indian Meadows Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2134 Indian Meadows Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

2134 Indian Meadows Dr

2134 Indian Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2134 Indian Meadows Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful , large home , tile, travertine & wood laminate - two living areas, separate dining , large kitchen& walk-in pantry , SS & black appliances - custom cabinets - refrigerator, granite counters - water softener & reverse osmosis-large master with large WIC- MBath has granite counters & Jacuzzi tub - updated guess bath & granite counters - Washer& Dryer - Large covered patio & sprinkler system . NISD schools . Close to USAA , UTSA, Medical Center, La Cantera and tons of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have any available units?
2134 Indian Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have?
Some of 2134 Indian Meadows Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Indian Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Indian Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Indian Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have a pool?
No, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Indian Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Indian Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio