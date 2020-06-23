Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2134 HAYS ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2134 HAYS ST
2134 Hays Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2134 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has hard wood floors and has a room upstairs that can be made into a bedroom for a play room. Large yard with storage building. All occupants over 18 must apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2134 HAYS ST have any available units?
2134 HAYS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2134 HAYS ST currently offering any rent specials?
2134 HAYS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 HAYS ST pet-friendly?
No, 2134 HAYS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2134 HAYS ST offer parking?
Yes, 2134 HAYS ST does offer parking.
Does 2134 HAYS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 HAYS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 HAYS ST have a pool?
No, 2134 HAYS ST does not have a pool.
Does 2134 HAYS ST have accessible units?
No, 2134 HAYS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 HAYS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 HAYS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 HAYS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 HAYS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
