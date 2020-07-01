Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2134 Cincinnati Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2134 Cincinnati Ave
2134 Cincinnati Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2134 Cincinnati Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Lake
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly-updated home with 2 good-sized bedrooms and open floorplan. Updates include fresh paint, new counters, freshly painted kitchen cabinets and new ceiling fans throughout. Come see today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have any available units?
2134 Cincinnati Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2134 Cincinnati Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Cincinnati Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Cincinnati Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave offer parking?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have a pool?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have accessible units?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Cincinnati Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Cincinnati Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
