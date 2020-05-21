2127 West Kings Highway, San Antonio, TX 78201 Jefferson
1835 sq ft charming single story rock house built in 1934 located in the Jefferson/Deco Historic District. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms; tile in bathrooms. 3 bed/2 bath. Huge front and back porches. Great backyard. Washer & dryer connections in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have any available units?
2127 W KINGS HWY doesn't have any available units at this time.