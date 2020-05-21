All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:57 AM

2127 W KINGS HWY

2127 West Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2127 West Kings Highway, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1835 sq ft charming single story rock house built in 1934 located in the Jefferson/Deco Historic District. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms; tile in bathrooms. 3 bed/2 bath. Huge front and back porches. Great backyard. Washer & dryer connections in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have any available units?
2127 W KINGS HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 W KINGS HWY have?
Some of 2127 W KINGS HWY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 W KINGS HWY currently offering any rent specials?
2127 W KINGS HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 W KINGS HWY pet-friendly?
No, 2127 W KINGS HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY offer parking?
Yes, 2127 W KINGS HWY offers parking.
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 W KINGS HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have a pool?
No, 2127 W KINGS HWY does not have a pool.
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have accessible units?
No, 2127 W KINGS HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 W KINGS HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 W KINGS HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
