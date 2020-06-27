All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM

2126 MOLLYS WAY DR

2126 Mollys Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2126 Mollys Way Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom w/game room, 2.5 bath home in a sought after neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have any available units?
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR offers parking.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have a pool?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have accessible units?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio