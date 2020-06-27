Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR
2126 Mollys Way Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2126 Mollys Way Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom w/game room, 2.5 bath home in a sought after neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have any available units?
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2126 MOLLYS WAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR offers parking.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have a pool?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have accessible units?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 MOLLYS WAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
