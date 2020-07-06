All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

21214 Villa Valencia

21214 Villa Valencia · No Longer Available
Location

21214 Villa Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
"Gorgeous home located in the heart of Stone Oak with copious amounts of space for your family to enjoy! Open floor plan living in your massive kitchen with Corian countertops and a vast a-joining family room. The first floor encompasses a formal living/dining room, 1/2 bath, family room and kitchen. The upstairs features an oversized master bedroom w/ ensuite and two walk-in closets, three additional bedrooms, a full bath and a game room! Don't miss your opportunity to make this your, HOME SWEET HOME!"Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21214 Villa Valencia have any available units?
21214 Villa Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21214 Villa Valencia have?
Some of 21214 Villa Valencia's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21214 Villa Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
21214 Villa Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21214 Villa Valencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 21214 Villa Valencia is pet friendly.
Does 21214 Villa Valencia offer parking?
No, 21214 Villa Valencia does not offer parking.
Does 21214 Villa Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21214 Villa Valencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21214 Villa Valencia have a pool?
No, 21214 Villa Valencia does not have a pool.
Does 21214 Villa Valencia have accessible units?
No, 21214 Villa Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 21214 Villa Valencia have units with dishwashers?
No, 21214 Villa Valencia does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
