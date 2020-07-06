21214 Villa Valencia

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets game room

"Gorgeous home located in the heart of Stone Oak with copious amounts of space for your family to enjoy! Open floor plan living in your massive kitchen with Corian countertops and a vast a-joining family room. The first floor encompasses a formal living/dining room, 1/2 bath, family room and kitchen. The upstairs features an oversized master bedroom w/ ensuite and two walk-in closets, three additional bedrooms, a full bath and a game room! Don't miss your opportunity to make this your, HOME SWEET HOME!"Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

