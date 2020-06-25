2120 Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bed/1 bath home on spacious lot - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home located in Los Angeles Heights. Spacious floor plan with a living area, dining room, breakfast area, and a flex room. Large backyard with fruit trees and a covered patio .Comes with a washer/dryer/refrigerator. Large storage building in the backyard. Conveniently located near IH-10 W and minutes from Downtown San Antonio and Loop 410.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4821539)