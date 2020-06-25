All apartments in San Antonio
Location

2120 Edison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed/1 bath home on spacious lot - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home located in Los Angeles Heights. Spacious floor plan with a living area, dining room, breakfast area, and a flex room. Large backyard with fruit trees and a covered patio .Comes with a washer/dryer/refrigerator. Large storage building in the backyard. Conveniently located near IH-10 W and minutes from Downtown San Antonio and Loop 410.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4821539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Edison have any available units?
2120 Edison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Edison have?
Some of 2120 Edison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Edison currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Edison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Edison is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Edison offer parking?
No, 2120 Edison does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Edison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Edison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Edison have a pool?
No, 2120 Edison does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Edison have accessible units?
No, 2120 Edison does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Edison have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Edison does not have units with dishwashers.
