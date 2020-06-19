212 Bexar Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228 Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
2 bed / 1 bath, $250 Deposit and $800/month central air & heat, water paid, washer & dryer connections. Requires proof of employment, drivers license, criminal background check along with rental history verification.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
