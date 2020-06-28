2119 Darwin Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex with fresh carpet and paint, remodeled bathroom, great back yard and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Indoor Family Room

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 1 Car Garage