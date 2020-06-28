2119 Darwin Dr

Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex with fresh carpet and paint, remodeled bathroom, great back yard and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage